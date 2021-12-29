NDC’s failures cannot win us election 2024 – Arthur Kennedy to Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The NPP must concentrate on its current mandate



The Akufo-Addo government is overly focused on the 2024 polls



The 2024 polls will be a verdict on the two-term Akufo-Addo tenure



Dr. Kobina Arthur Kennedy, a one-time New Patriotic Party presidential aspirant has tasked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to focus on delivering on his current mandate.



Arthur Kennedy wants Akufo-Addo and the NPP to also tone down on throwing shade at the main opposition National Democratic Congress, stating that the current mandate should be a priority rather than election 2024.



Addressing the president directly on Accra-based Hello FM weeks back, he submitted: “Nobody will vote for us in 2024 because of the failures of the NDC. They will vote or against us because of your failures or your successes.



“So let’s stop the NDC hasn’t done this or that, let us deliver, we have a mandate …” he added whiles addressing issues around the NPP’s last delegates congress that was held in the Ashanti Region this month.



What Akufo-Addo said at part office opening in Juaben



“I admit that Ghanaians are going through difficult times, some people are trying to say that it is my fault but you know that is not the case. I am hopeful that if you all support the vision of this government, we will be able to turn things around.



“What is the one policy that the National Democratic Congress and their leader, John Dramani Mahama have brought about in this five years in opposition.



“Somebody should give me one idea that has emerged from the National Democratic Congress that will bring about progress for Ghana. The answer is zero, not one single idea,” Akufo-Addo said at the opening of the NPP’s party office in Juaben a fortnight ago.



John Mahama hit back at the president in a statement posted on Facebook, among others, tasking Akufo-Addo to take his responsibilities seriously and to read the NDC manifesto if he cared to know the party’s policy alternatives.



