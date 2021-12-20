NDC’s election petition was fundamentally incompetent – Bawumia

General News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has mocked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following the petition they filed at the Supreme Court to challenge the 2020 election results.



Speaking at the New Patriotic Party’s national delegates conference in Kumasi on Sunday, December 19, he said the petition was fundamentally incompetent.



“Interestingly, the NDC decided to challenge our victory at the Supreme Court. However, rather than mounting serious efforts they rather went to the Supreme Court to tell us that the electoral commission gave them tea without biscuits.



“You remember that when we went to the Supreme Court after the 2012 elections to challenge the result we presented over 10,000 oink sheets to support our case. we told the court that we were relying on the data contained on the pink sheets because you and I were not there.



“When Asiedu Nketia went to the Suprema Court he was asked where is you evidence, where are your pink sheets, Asiedu Nketia said and I paraphrase him, Mr Lords the pink sheets are not there. Then why are you here? he said my Lord we are not here to challenge the results.



“Their election petition was fundamentally incompetent. The bottom line is that they had no evidence to challenge our victory notwithstanding all the noise they made to deceive their supporters.”



Dr Bawumai further urged members and supporters of the NPP to remain united and rally behind the government.



“Ours is a government that is thinking outside the box to transform the country,” he said.



He added “For the first time in our history Ghana has drone for medical delivery, Ghana is implementing one district one hospital under agenda 111



“By end of our second, we would build more hospitals than any government. Our government is building one district one factory.



For the first time in our history students can apply for students loan without a guarantor.”