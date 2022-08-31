NDC’s attacks on Akufo-Addo unwarranted - NPP Savannah Regional Organiser

Politics of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Savannah Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kwame Aboagye Aseda, has demanded an immediate apology from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Savannah Region and the MP for the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency John Jinapor over what he described as unwarranted verbal attacks on President Nana Akufo Addo over his recent visit to the area.



Speaking at Yapei, President Akufo Addo said in his lifetime, the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency produced two MP’s in the persons of Alhaji Amadu Seidu, who he described as his former colleague in Parliament and John Jinapor who was the Deputy Minister of Energy and that it is surprising that about 17 communities in the constituency are still not connected to the national grid.



The MP for the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency and former Deputy Minister of Energy in the erstwhile Mahama administration, John Abdulai Jinapor in response said when he was appointed the Deputy Minister of Energy and Petroleum, the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency had only 4 towns connected to the national grid (i.e. Buipe, Yapei, Sankpala and Kusawgu) and “by dint of hardwork, the constituency currently has about 100 communities connected to the national grid as part of an aggressive national electrification programme under the NDC Government”.



Commenting on this, Savannah Region NPP Organiser said the NDC in their attacks never denied that the 17 communities are without electricity but took to the lane of propaganda and insults which he sees to be an insult on to the Yapeiwura for pushing for development for his people.



Nana Kwame further said President Akufo-Addo did not conjure the names of the communities without electricity, but was responding to a plea from the Chief of Yapei who sat in for the Kusawguwura.



He stated that the NPP will make sure what is due the people of the Savannah Region will surely be delivered to them as the NDC is scared anytime President Nana Addo is in the region.



He said the Savannah Regional Communication officer of the NDC Malik Basintale is only good in issuing statements from Accra without knowing what is happening in the Savannah Region and therefore advised him to visit the region to see for himself the transformation and development of the Savannah Region under the NPP.



The Savannah Region NPP Organiser added that he is very optimistic that the NPP will connect not only the 17 communities in the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency to the national grid but will go ahead and heed to the call of the chiefs and people of the Constituency to create the district out of the present Yapei- Kusawgu Constituency that they are yearning for and further add more roads to the existing ones provided by the NPP in the Constituency.



He used the opportunity to assure his party faithfuls that the development the NPP has brought to the Savannah Region under the able leadership of the Damongo MP and Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor and other leading members of the party in the region, he is very sure the region will reward the NPP with additional two seats in the 2024 general elections since the party has vibrant and hardworking branch, Constituency and regional executives who will leave no stone unturned in their quest to breaking the 8.



Nana Kwame Aboagye advised the people of the Savannah Region to continue to have much confidence in the NPP since that is the only party that develops the Savannah Region and Gonjaland more.