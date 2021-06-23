NDC's attacks against Chief Justice unjustifiable - Gary Nimako Marfo

General News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Private Legal Practitioner, Gary Nimako Marfo has said that the attacks by the NDC against the Chief Justice are unjustifiable and unwarranted.



According to him, the NDC should just have advised Dr. Dominic Ayine on the need to eat a humble pie and possibly apologize for the distasteful comment against Justice Anin-Yeboah.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the NDC could not prove in court whether indeed they won the 2020 general elections.



"You went to court to say that no one won the 2020 general elections and that the court should order for second elections but you were unable to prove your claims in the court yet you want to prove that the highly respected Judges of the Supreme Court erred in their ruling in the election petition."



"Why do they want us to believe that what Dr. Ayine said about the Judges is sacrosanct and that they have been cheated."



"I believe that their approach is wrong and that they are causing more harm than good for my good friend and lecturer, Dr. Dominic Ayine," he said.



The largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding that the Chief Justice withdraws a petition to the General Legal Council (GLC) to investigate the Bolgatanga East MP over his comments about the Apex Court.



Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the party, said the attempts by Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah to silence NDC’s legal minds, such as Dr. Dominic Ayine, amounts to intimidation.



Addressing the press in Accra on Monday, he said NDC lawyers will not be cowed by the whims and caprices of the judiciary, and they will speak freely.



“ . . Even as the action taken against Dr. Ayine is unjustified, it is but a symptom of a larger problem. It is no coincidence that virtually all the lawyers who have been reported to the Disciplinary Committee of the Council by the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, in recent times are aligned to the NDC."



“What is the Chief Justice’s personal interest in the punishment of NDC-affiliated lawyers, that he is so keen to initiate unwarranted actions against them?” he quizzed.



Watch video below:



