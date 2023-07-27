NDC’s Sam Jerome slams Paul Adom Otchere for defending Cecilia Dapaah

Politics of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Sam Jerome, a member of the NDC communication team has hit hard at Metro TV broadcaster Paul Adom Otchere for defending the embattled former minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah over her stolen cash.



Two former house helps of the former minister have been accused of stealing $1m, €300,000, millions of cedis and valuables and are on trial at an Accra Circuit Court.



The matter forced the minister to resign after the matter attracted national attention. In her resignation letter addressed to the President, Madam Dapaah said she decided to step down because she did “not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time.”



“Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the Police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position,” she stated.



Madam Dapaah is being investigated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor, but before findings come out, some individuals in the NPP have commenced defending her.



Paul Adom Otchere who is a pro-NPP journalist defended the embattled minister on his show-Good Evening Ghana and suggested that Ghanaians were making an issue out of the matter.



Paul believes the amount being quoted by journalists is not accurate, however, Sam Jerome of NDC disagreed while reacting to the matter on Dwaboase on TV XYZ.



He said as being speculated, the huge monies that were stored in Cecilia Dapaah’s bedroom could not have been funds received as funeral donations.



“How much was accrued from the funeral donations given at Kwame Nkrumah’s funeral? I don’t think the funeral of the founder of Ghana got such cash donations,” Jerome stated.



Asked how he felt about Paul Adom Otchere, he said his defence of the corruption-related issues made him “look stupid,” he added while quoting the Ahafo NPP Regional Chairman.



