NDC's Peter Boamah Otokunor receives PhD in Agric Economics and Policy

General News of Sunday, 31 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Peter Boamah Otokunor, the deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, has officially earned the tile of 'Doctor.'



This was after he graduated from the University of Ghana with a doctorate degree in Agric Economics and Policy.



He was one of graduands who were conferred with their titles at a graduation ceremony that took place on Friday, July 29.



According to a video clip shared across his social media handles his thesis topic was: “Technical efficiency and competitiveness of irrigated and rain-fed production technologies in Ghana.”



When the announcer on the day called out his name as he walked across the stage to acknowledge the academic board, there were cheers from the grounds as a smiling Otokunor made his way across the stage.



Last month, he announced completing the oral defense of his thesis via a number of social media posts.



On the day of the graduation he posted a message on Facebook regarding the ups and downs that culminated in his academic feat.



"I celebrate this feat, not only because the journey was tough and daunting, but most importantly because, this achievement remains an inspiration to you, especially the young people of this country.



"No matter where you are coming from, no matter your background and no matter how big the vision is, it is possible, it reachable and achievable. Don’t be detracted, don’t be deceived, all you need is God, hardwork and persistence.



"Be inspired and go for it. God will not ask permission from anybody to bless you, he does it at his own will.



"Just do your part and leave the rest to him. Thanks to all who made this dream a reality. We are just beginning …. Aluta Continua, Victoria Ascerta!!" his post read.



About Boamah Otokunor



He is an agricultural economist, a Economic Policy expert, a researcher and an politician who has played various roles in politics of Ghana.



He holds a PhD in Finance from SMC University, a Master of Arts degree in Economic Policy Management and Bsc. degree in Agriculture from the University of Ghana – Legon.



His knowledge areas include Rural Development, Economic Policy Research, Scientific and Socio-political Research, Communications, Strategic Planning, Project Management, Policy Planning, Youth Development and Agriculture.



He has over 18 years working experience in various fields, including research, teaching, management, communications, publishing and youth development.



He has held several positions in the party including: the Deputy Director of Research and the Registrar for the Ghana Institute of Social Democracy (GISD) - the party's school.



He also previously worked as the Senior Researcher at the Communications Directorate (Office of the President) prior to being the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority of Ghana.



He was the JCR President for Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana. He was nick-named Vandal Bola and was affectionately referred to as the ‘political Ronaldinho’ in his days on campus.



His operational and political exploits has earned him the accolade ‘Pawaful’ among working colleagues and friends.



