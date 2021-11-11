NDC's Parliamentary majority was 'stolen' via rigged 2020 polls - Mahama restates

Politics of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated that but for the machinations in the 2020 general elections, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would have won the majority seats in parliament.



According to him, the security agencies were misused during the 2020 general elections as part of the schemes to rig the elections.



Speaking at an event to end his nationwide tour to thank Ghanaians in the Greater Accra Region this week, today Wednesday, November 10, 2021, he said despite misgivings ahead of the polls, they trusted the EC to have organized credible polls.



But the EC organized the worst elections in Ghana’s democratic history.



He said the EC sacrificed its image to organize a violent election that killed eight persons.



He bemoaned the use of military personnel to intimidate and change the results in favour of the ruling government.



He insisted that the parliamentary and presidential elections were not free, fair, and transparent as expected.



He opined that the violence we witnessed must not repeat itself.



The NDC he added had learnt bitter lessons from the outcome of the 2020 polls.



He said the NDC was willing to engage in a constructive dialogue with the NDC to fashion out measures to address the shortfalls in our electoral system.