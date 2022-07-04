NDC's Otokunor successfully defends his PhD thesis

General News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Otokunor successfully defends his PhD thesis



Otokunor among Arise Ghana leaders



Otokunor rises in ranks of the NDC



Peter Boamah Otokunor, a deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, has celebrated the successful defense of his PhD thesis in Agric Economics and Policy.



He posted results from the oral defense of his thesis in social media posts. The first on June 21 showed him interacting with his supervisors, the accompanying caption read: "Romans 8:28 All things work together for good to those who love God ……. We made it.



"I came, I saw and conquered! PhD Agric Economics and Policy bagged successfully."



On June 22, he posted a video of the moment the examination panel declared his results.



"The declaration of my results by the examination panel Chaired by Prof. Irene Egyir after the presentation of my viva at the University of Ghana yesterday. An exciting moment it was, the emotions were overwhelming. Glory be to God!" the caption of the video read.



He is not the only top NDC member to achieve a PhD feat. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Member of Parliament for Krowor also announce recently that she had successfully completed oral defense of her PhD thesis also with the University of Ghana.





He is an agricultural economist, a Economic Policy expert, a researcher and an politician who has played various roles in politics of Ghana.He holds a PhD in Finance from SMC University, a Master of Arts degree in Economic Policy Management and Bsc. degree in Agriculture from the University of Ghana – Legon.His knowledge areas include Rural Development, Economic Policy Research, Scientific and Socio-political Research, Communications, Strategic Planning, Project Management, Policy Planning, Youth Development and Agriculture.He has over 18 years working experience in various fields, including research, teaching, management, communications, publishing and youth development.He has held several positions in the party including: the Deputy Director of Research and the Registrar for the Ghana Institute of Social Democracy (GISD) - the party's school.He also previously worked as the Senior Researcher at the Communications Directorate (Office of the President) prior to being the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority of Ghana.He was the JCR President for Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana. He was nick-named Vandal Bola and was affectionately referred to as the ‘political Ronaldinho’ in his days on campus.His operational and political exploits has earned him the accolade ‘Pawaful’ among working colleagues and friends.