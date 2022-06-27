NDC’s National Organizer hopeful escapes death as car somersaults three times

Regional News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and National Organizer Hopeful, Henry Osei Akoto has escaped death in an accident.



Reports have it that the accident happened at Achimota overhead in the Greater Accra Region on Monday 27th June. Mr. Osei Akoto’s vehicle got hit from the Achimota overhead, somersaulted 3 times and landed on the ground.



I'm still alive and at the hospital. Thank God ???? pic.twitter.com/egnRx7EIp6 — Henry Osei Akoto (@HenryOseiAkoto_) June 26, 2022