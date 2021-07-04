NDC’s ‘March For Justice’ on Tuesday okayed

General News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The demonstration by the Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday, July 6 will come off as planned.



This follows a discussion between leadership of the Wing and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, on Friday, July 2.



All matters relating to the march was discussed and agreed, the police said, including the routes and Covid-19 protocols.



The Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service had written to the NDC, indicating failure to be able to provide the needed security during the march as a result of the Executive Instrument (EI) 395.

But the NDC, through National Youth Coordinator George Opare Addo, in a statement said: “The general public is hereby informed that section 4 of Act 491 specifically clothes the Minister of Interior with powers to impose curfew in the country, and so far as we are concerned, no part of Accra is under curfew for which reason demonstration cannot be held as the Police erroneously want us to believe.”



On Friday, July 2, a consensus was reached with the IGP for the demonstration to demand justice for those killed in the hands of the police and the military to take place.



Aside from the demand for justice for persons killed by police and the military, the NDC said the protest will also seek social justice for the unemployed youth in the country.



One chapter of the protest will start from Madina, the other from the Accra business district, the third from Osu and the last from Lapaz.



“We will all meet at the Jubilee House to present a petition to the President of the Republic, to the Inspector General of Police at the police head office and the Speaker of Parliament at Parliament House.”







