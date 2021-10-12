NDC's Kwesi Dawood denies impregnating daughter

General News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The embattled Communications Officer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region, Mr Kwesi Dawood, has denied impregnating his own daughter and forcing her to abort it as published in the Daily Guide newspaper on Monday, 11 October 2021.



In a statement, Mr Dawood said: “I wish to state unequivocally that the said publication is a false and malicious fabrication”.



He also hinted at filing a defamation suit against the newspaper.



Read Mr Dawood’s full statement below



RE: NDC GURU IMPREGNATES DAUGHTER – CAUSES ABORTION



11th October 2021



I have taken notice of a publication by the Daily Guide newspaper of 11th October 2021 alleging that I have impregnated my daughter and made her abort the pregnancy.



I wish to state unequivocally that the said publication is a false and malicious fabrication.



While I work with my lawyers to prove my innocence through the justice system and pursue a defamation action against the Daily Guide newspaper, I would like to appeal to the general public to treat the said publication and the allegations thereof with the contempt it deserves.



To all comrades, friends and family who have reached out to show concern, I am grateful for your encouragement and support.



The truth cannot be buried forever; it will spring forth like a seed in the fullness of time.



Signed,



Ɔwɛnfoba Kwesi Dawood



#NyameTseAse



