NDC's Kofi Annan sues Ghana Police Service, one other GH¢20m for damages

Politics of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

• Kofi Annan has filed a suit against the Ghana Police Service and one Benjamin Ackah



• The GH¢20m is for damaging what he termed as his hard-earned reputation



• He was under arrest for 17 months



The 2020 NDC parliamentary candidate for Efutu Constituency, James Kofi Annan has sued the Ghana Police Service and one other person for GH¢20 million.



The second defendant, Benjamin Ackah accused the former NDC parliamentary candidate of transferring GH¢100,000 from the former’s account to himself without prior notice or permission.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, Mr Annan explained that the GH¢20 million he's demanding is for damages.



Mr Annan's comment comes after he was reportedly under arrest for 17 months and stood trial.



He was later acquitted and discharged of stealing, abetment of crime and dishonestly receiving by a Winneba District Court.



The Winneba District Court was presided over by his worship, Isaac Oheneba-Kuffour. After being free from all these allegations, he said, "A few weeks ago I came to announce here that after 17 long months of Police arrest, and prosecution, the Winneba Magistrate court has ruled in favour of my innocence, and I have been exonerated. I also promised to use every legitimate means to comprehensively clear my name. Today I am here again to announce to you that I have sued the Ghana Police Service, and the complainant in the said case, for GH¢20million in general damages, for malicious and wrongful prosecution."



"This is the second in the series of suits I intend to file, the first being the appeal I have filed to quash what I believe to be wrongful and incongruent consequential orders following the court’s ruling," part of his post read.



He noted that he will put the money he receives after winning his case into an endowment fund to support individuals who have been arrested and convicted wrongfully.







