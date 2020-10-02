General News of Friday, 2 October 2020

NDC’s Horace Ankrah praises digitisation of economy, criticizes corruption fight

Horace Nii Ayi Ankrah is Ghana's former Ambassador to China

Ghana’s former Ambassador to China, Horace Nii Ayi Ankrah, has commended Nana Akufo-Addo led administration for digitising the economy but slammed it for failing to fight corruption generally.



He said for the efforts in digitizing some state institutions through the deployment of cutting edge technologies to ease the way of life of the Ghanaian, is commendable.



He said "as someone who has travelled across the world, I must commend the government on this score because digitising Ghana’s economy will help in reducing human intervention and also help deal with corruption in state institutions."



The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamadu Bawumia in June this year launched a new single digital payment platform which is expected to enhance government digitisation agenda.



The platform called Ghana.GOV will provide a single point of access to all services of ministries, departments and agencies of government.



The government has already rolled out similar digitisation platforms which include National Digital Property Addressing System which provides Ghanaians with a unique permanent digital address linked to postcodes, the introduction of paperless port operations, the integrated e-immigration system, e-procurement, e-parliament, e-justice, e-cabinet and smart workplaces among other initiatives, which are all at various stages of implementation and the development of an interoperability system to integrate government databases.



Reacting to these initiatives, Mr. Ankrah pointed out that the government has done well but quickly pointed out that they have failed the corruption fight.



He said the NPP promised to deal with corruption but has failed as some major cases of corruption have been recorded including the cash for the seat saga and others.

