NDC’s Emmanuel Allotey vows to give MP Adomako Kissi a 'showdown' for parliamentary seat

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Anyaa Sowutuom, Emmanuel Adotey Allotey, has vowed to defeat the incumbent Member of Parliament, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, in the 2024 general elections.

He said he is ready to replicate the incident of the 2020 general elections when New Patriotic Party (NPP) incumbent MPs seeking re-election to parliament, lost to NDC candidates at the polls across the country.

Emmanuel Allotey made this known when he met with Dr. Adomako Kissi during a monitoring of the ongoing limited registration exercise at the Electoral Commission's district office at Sowutuom.



The limited voter registration exercise began on Tuesday, September 12, and is scheduled to end on Monday, October 2.

He stated that it is time to permanently retire the medical doctor cum politician from parliament.

The NDC PC lamented that Dr. Adomako Kissi’s track record has brought nothing but underdevelopment and humiliation to the Anyaa Sowutuom constituents.

"One reason that the NPP is actually the party to defeat in 2024 is that the government and incumbent MP have not performed." Dickson is no threat; his wings are broken, and his own people can attest to the fact," he said.

Emmanuel Allotey, who was beaming with confidence, said he is looking forward to squaring against Dr. Adomako Kissi or any PC filed by the NPP in the 2024 general election, assuring that the NDC will emerge victorious across the constituency.

"I acknowledge that it's a formidable challenge, but as a PC and a dedicated member of the party, I firmly believe that when it comes to elections, nothing is insurmountable.



"As long as we are united and our achievements are evident across the constituency, I have strong confidence that in the 2024 election, we will secure victories for the NDC in both the parliamentary and presidential contests in Anyaa Sowutuom," he added.



