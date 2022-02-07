NDC's Edem Agbana, Nana Aba Anamoah, others celebrated for impact on Ghana's youth

General News of Monday, 7 February 2022

The National Deputy Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Edem Agbana has been crowned the most influential youth of the year at the 4th edition of the Youth Excellence Awards.





The Youth Excellence Awards is an award scheme that celebrates sterling young persons whose lives and activities have had positive impacts on their lives of others, their community and the country at large.





Reacting to his victory in a tweet, Edem Agbana expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his numerous followers and supporters for having his back and promised to not disappoint all who look up to him.





“Thanks to you all for the nomination, it is a challenge to do more for the youth of Ghana, and beyond” the tweet read.





Some other winners at the event were; Nana Aba Anamoah, Kobby Kyei, Zionfelix and the Deputy Director of the Natonal Youth Authority, Akosua Manu.

A brief profile of Eric Edem Agbana





Eric Edem Agbana is the deputy National Youth Organiser of the opposition NDC and the party’s manifesto spokesperson on Youth Development.





Emerging from a background of student politics after serving as the SRC president in the University of Ghana, his experience in the campaign front is such admirable.





He is co-founder of the United Volunteers Network, an organization that is working to make quality education accessible to rural children in Ghana.

He has been recognized as one of Ghana’s top 60 rising young leaders.