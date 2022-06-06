NDC's Dela Coffie detained

General News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dela Coffie, a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, has been detained by the Special Prosecutor.



Coffie's detention was announced on the official Facebook timeline of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



The Special Prosecutor arrested Coffie after he reported to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on Monday, June 6, 2022.



His arrest was announced by the Office of the Special Prosecutor in a press release.



The OSP in the release said that the suspect turned himself in today with his lawyers and was subsequently arrested.



“The underlisted person, who was placed on the List of Wanted Persons by the Office of the Special Prosecutor on June 3, 2022, turned himself in at the Office of the Special Prosecutor at 6 Haile Selassie Street, South Ridge, Accra on 6 June 2022 at 12:50 pm in the company of his lawyers,” the OSP said.







Background:



The Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng said in a statement released on Friday that his office has secured “a warrant of arrest” for Dela Coffie.



This was contained in an official notice from the Office of the Special Prosecutor, dated June 3, 2022.



Reacting to this, Dela Coffie said it was reckless for the Special Prosecutor to issue an arrest warrant without any recourse to him.



According to him, he will make himself available for any queries of law enforcement as he has nothing to hide.



...Preliminarily, I want to state that I am available right here in Ghana and will submit myself to any queries of law enforcement agencies as I have nothing to hide. As regards context, my understanding is that the Special Prosecutor is linking me to a petitioner, who has lodged a petition before his office against former Minister Atta Akyea,” he said in a statement released.



Read the OSP's statement below:



