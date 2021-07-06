NDC’s 8-pointer March for Justice petition to Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has presented its petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after its protest march on Tuesday, July 6.



The petition was received on behalf of the president by Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman, the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations.



It was presented by NDC’s General Secretary Asiedu Nketia and Women’s Organiser Hannah Bissiw.



In the petition, the NDC is making eight demands that it says the president needs no reminder of.



The demands are:



1. Immediately, implement recommendations of the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry Report forthwith. In particular, pay compensations to all victims and direct the Attorney General to prosecute all culprits.



2. Beyond investigating all acts of violence perpetrated by officers of the security agencies under your watch, ensure that all victims get justice as required by law. Victims of acts of violence from Ejura, Ablekuma Central, Odododiodioo, Banda etc must all not be denied justice.



3. Make provisions towards providing decent jobs for the teeming youth of the Country through proper structural economic reforms and business support for enterprises of young people.



4. Ensure the safety and security of all Ghanaians



5. Stamp out corruption by prosecuting corrupt officials in your government other than shielding them. We ask that there is a fierce urgency to halt the hopeless nature of cronyism that has crept into the Government.



6. Take steps to fulfill campaign promises to the good people of Ghana and be respectful and truthful to the citizenry.



7. De-politicize the Security Services introducing reforms to give true meaning to its independence. We charge that these reforms be led by experts in our country and not partisan appointees.



8. Instruct the Attorney General and the Minister of Justice to improve the justice system and Wean the Judiciary off partisan political influence.



Read the full petition here:



