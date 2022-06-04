NDC replaces more than 3,000 members’ cards in Dormaa Central

Politics of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: GNA

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued more than 3,000 new Party cards out of 4,000 pieces received to members in the Dormaa Central Constituency of Bono Region.



Mr George Adu, the Constituency Chairman of the Party told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Dormaa-Ahenkro that the purpose of the card's replacement exercise was to enable easy identification of actual and committed members of the Party.



Mr Adu explained it would also facilitate the availability of data to determine the Party's strength to reliably inform campaign strategies and effective mobilisation and organisation of supporters at the constituency and branch levels towards the 2024 electioneering.



He said the Party has projected to register about 20,000 members, saying that a separate register had been provided to allow for new people who wanted to register and join the party as loyal and dedicated members to do so.



Mr Adu said the exercise was being carried out in more than 115 branches, adding new electoral areas to be created by the Electoral Commission would be done as well.