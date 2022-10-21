NDC rebirth group kicks against Asiedu Nketia's ‘endorsement’ for Chairman

Politics of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: Dela Agbe, Contributor

Ahead of the National Congress of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), some stakeholders in the party have rejected the purported endorsement of the General Secretary of NDC, Mr. Asiedu Nketia as National Chairman.



There were reports that former President John Mahama had anointed Mr. Asiedu as the Consensus candidate for the position of the NDC National Chairman.



But the party’s stakeholders in Volta Region under the ageis of NDC Rebirth at a press conference in Ho said any endorsement of Asiedu Nketia as the chairman of the party is a very dangerous gamble, one that signals a return of NDC to the hands of the original anti- Rawlings members.



NDC Rebirth Spokesperson, Delano Agbe in the address said, Mr. Asiedu Nketia, is not deserving of the coveted seat in NDC ahead of other aspirants who have an unwavering belief in the ideals of the party founder Jerry John Rawlings and have to use their valuable resources, laboured day and night for its success.



Delanyo said the former member of Parliament and former deputy minister and current General Secretary has not demonstrated any commitment to being young people inclined, especially at a time when the young members of NDC who constitute more than 80% of the membership have been singing about marginalisation and non-inclusion.



“The lingering and now widespread speculation as to the plan to sideline party members who seem to believe in the ideals and principle of the founder of the party Jerry Rawlings.



“We believe also that Mr. Asiedu Nketia's undemocratic nature, and in his recent unwarranted attacks on the incumbent chairman, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo doesn't represent the character of national chairman.



He failed grossly in reconciling aggrieved members of the party.



“Additionally, he does not possess the democratic credentials that should be exemplary of a National Chairman in a party like the NDC, considering that he was one of the strong opponents of Rawlings and also the brain behind the so-called sacking of party members who have contrary views regarding party management issues.



“At this point in the life of the NDC, what we need is a leader that can midwife and guide us to secure victory in the 2024 elections and definitely not an individual who does not originally share in the ideals of the NDC nor one whose temperament and level of tolerance will further deepen the disappointments of already disillusioned party members.



“As stakeholders, we would rather throw our weight behind an aspirant whose integrity is unquestionable, someone who has demonstrated a proven capacity for youth inclusion and the ability to harvest the energy of young people to drive party activities, especially in this age of digital and social media mobilization.



"We believe that delegates at the National Congress will elect a National Chairman that will bring Unity to the Party not the likes of Mr. Asiedu Nketia" the NDC Rebirth Coordinator stated.



Long Live the NDC.