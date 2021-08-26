NDC rallies support for Friday’s ‘Open Our Borders’ demo

General News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Volta Region branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on its supporters to join Friday’s demonstration planned to impress upon government to open the country’s land borders.



The demonstration, to be led by Ketu South Member of Parliament Abla Dzifa Gomashie, will be staged in Aflao.



But before then, the MP for Jomoro Constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, will lead her constituents on Thursday, August 26 to stage a similar demonstration at Elubo in the Western Region.



“The NDC in the Volta Region wishes to inform the general public that it has thrown its weight behind the noble cause of the organizers of the OPEN OUR BORDERS DEMONSTRATION and calls on our teeming supporters to join the demonstration intended to let the Nana Addo government know that his decision to close the land borders is bringing untold hardship on the people of the Volta Region and other border towns in the country,” a statement issued by the Volta Region branch of the NDC on Thursday announced.



“As we call on our supporters to join the demonstration, we also call on the organizers to ensure that participants strictly observe all the Covid-19 Protocols.”



Friday’s demonstration will start at Denu and end at Aflao.



Ghana’s land borders together with the sea and air borders were closed by an Executive Instrument on Sunday, March 22, 2020.



But goods were allowed to pass to and fro trading countries.



The country’s major international airport was, however, opened to passengers on September 1, 2020 after strict Covid-19 testing measures were put in place.



Though the land borders are yet to open, rendering border towns out of business, incidents of migrants using illegal routes to enter the country have been recorded.



