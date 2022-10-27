NDC race: We’re not in Asiedu Nketia’s corner – Minority

Politics of Thursday, 27 October 2022

The Minority in Parliament has said contrary to a comment by its Deputy Whip endorsing the candidature of Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia in the National Democratic Congress’s chair race; the caucus has not taken any such a decision.



A statement from the caucus said Mr Ahmed Ibrahim’s claim was untrue.



The statement said neither has the caucus met on the matter or taken a decision on it.



The caucus noted that its leadership “has no position on any of the candidates vying for the respective positions in the party.”



“We, accordingly, urge our rank and file and the public to disregard the purported statement made during the launch”, the caucus added.



Meanwhile, the caucus said Mr Aahmed Ibrahim has apologised for the gaffe.



Mr Asiedu Nketia is seeking to oust incumbent Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo from the seat.



Also in the race is a former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Armah Ashittey.



