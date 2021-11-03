NDC race: Kojo Bonsu’s ex-assistant backs Mahama against his former boss

Politics of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

A former Special Assistant to ex Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly in the Ashanti Region has turned his back on his former boss, Kojo Bonsu’s decision to run for the flagbearer ship race on the ticket of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Mr. Henry Osei Akoto said he has nothing to do with Mr. Bonsu’s quest to contest the NDC race.



Speaking on Accra-based Happy FM today November 2, 2021, Mr. Akoto endorsed former President John Dramani Mahama saying “No Mahama no vote”



“I’ve nothing to do with Kojo Bonsu’s campaign even though he was my boss during his days as the mayor of the KMA,” he stressed.



Mr. Akoto noted that Mr. Mahama is the best choice to lead the NDC for the 2024 general election.



He was quick to add that Mr. Kojo Bonsu is a nice gentleman but not the right candidate to be the flagbearer of the opposition NDC.



