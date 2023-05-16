NDC primaries: Why did your son contest despite a 'flawed register?' – Asiedu Nketiah quizzes Duffuor

Politics of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has questioned Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a former flagbearer hopeful for the party, for supporting his son in the NDC parliamentary elections.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM on May 15, 2023, Asiedu Nketiah expressed concerns over Dr. Duffuor's decision to support his son's campaign despite his allegations about the integrity of the voters' register.



He pointed out that the same flawed voter register that Dr. Duffuor had objected to was utilized in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.



"The election, it is the same voters register that we are using for both the presidential and parliamentary, so after withdrawing from the presidential, why did they choose to support the parliamentary elections because it is the same voter register that we are using?" he questioned.



Highlighting the inconsistency in Dr. Duffuor's stance, Asiedu Nketiah questioned whether the flawed voter register that Dr. Duffuor deemed unfit for the election could be suitable for his son's electoral success. He emphasized that utilizing the same flawed register for the parliamentary elections raised concerns about its reliability and fairness.



"The same register that is not good for his father (Dr. Kwabena Duffuor) to use for an election, can the son (Dr. Duffuor Jnr) use it to win an election? It is the same register, so how?" Nketiah added.



It may recall that, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a former flagbearer hopeful for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), announced his withdrawal from the party's presidential primaries which was held for Saturday, May 13, 2023.



The decision was made public during a press briefing held late Friday evening at the Institute of Fiscal Studies in Accra.



Dr. Duffuor, who had been eagerly vying for the NDC's presidential race, cited flawed processes leading up to the elections as his primary reason for withdrawing.



However, Dr. Duffuor’s son, Duffuor Jnr went ahead to contest a parliamentary election in the primaries but lost by nine votes to his opponent Hajia Nasira Afrah in the Sekyere Afram Plains constituency.







