NDC primaries: Sam George leads main opponent by a huge margin – Report

A poll by research firm, Global InfoAnalytics, has showed that the incumbent Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, is the overwhelming favourite to win the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in his constituency.



According to the poll, about 56 per cent of NDC delegates in the Ningo Prampram constituency have indicated that they will vote for Sam George; while, 16 per cent of the delegates have indicated that they will vote for the MP’s only contender, Michal Kwetey.



It added that over 20 per cent of the delegates said that they had not made a decision on whom to become the candidate of the party in the 2024 elections.



“Barely twelve (12) to the NDC primaries in the Ningo-Prampram constituency, an opinion poll released by Global InfoAnalytics shows Mr. Michael Tetteh Kwetey, the sole challenger to the incumbent member of parliament, Sam George, trailing in the poll by a huge margin and highly unlikely to succeed in his bid to unseat the MP.



“Sam George leads Michael Kwetey, 56% to 16%, representing a 40% margin. 28% of delegates indicated that they are undecided. In the presidential race, John Mahama leads with 92.3%, followed by Kojo Bonsu, 1.2%, Dr Kwabena Dufour, 0% and 6.5% are undecided,” parts of the executive summary of the poll read.



The poll also indicated that more than 90 per cent of delegates of the NDC in the constituency have indicated that they will vote for former President John Dramani Mahama in the presidential primaries.



Meanwhile, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reportedly put on hold the parliamentary primaries for 15 constituencies.



The decision to put the primaries on hold was taken at a meeting of the committee held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.



According to a news report by 3news.com, the NDC FEC did not give any reasons for the suspension of the parliamentary primaries in the 15 constituencies.



It, however, indicated that it is working to resolve some issues that have come up in the affected constituencies.



“FEC is working diligently to ensure that issues bedevilling the above constituencies are dealt with and announce a new date for the primaries in due course,” 3news.com quoted the committee.



The primaries were originally scheduled for Saturday, May 13, 2023, for all the NDC’s 276 constituencies.



The affected constituencies include Ayawaso West Wuogon, Akwatia, Ayensuano, Afram Plains South, Lower West Akim, Adansi Asokwa, Mampong and Odododiodoo,



The rest are Amenfi East, Gomoa Central, Akontombra, Tano North, Manhyia South, Assin North, and Effutu.



