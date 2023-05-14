NDC primaries: List of 12 MPs who have lost re-election bids so far

General News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A number of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament will not have the opportunity of contesting to return to the lawmaking chamber in 2025.



This is after they lost their re-election bids in the NDC's May 13 presidential and parliamentary primaries.



According to GhanaWeb count, there are close to 20 losers but this is an initial list of 12 MPs who lost to newcomers.



The list include:



1. Alex Adomako MP Sekyere Afram Plains



2. Edward Bawa MP for Bongo



3. Wisdom Gidisu MP for Krachie East



4. ABA Fuseini MP for Sanarigu



5. Abeiku Crentsil MP for Ekumfi



6. Albert Akuka MP for Garu



7. Dela Sowah MP for Kpando



8. Kwabena Donkor MP for Pru East



9. Sampson Chiragia MP for Navrongo



10. Augustine Tawia MP for Bia West



11.Christian Otu Teye MP for Sege



12 Hon Kwakye Ackah MP for Amenfi Central