NDC primaries: ‘I doubt Kojo Bonsu will get 0.01% ‘ – Alhaji Sinare

Politics of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's former Ambassador to Egypt, Alhaji Said Sinare has predicted that former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu will put up an abysmal performance in the upcoming presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to the one-time first Vice Chairman of the biggest opposition party, while former finance minister, Dr Kwabena Duffour may be able to put up a relatively good performance in the contest, same cannot be said for Kojo Bonsu.



“I doubt someone like Kojo Bonsu will even get 0.01%. Yes, 0.01% he won’t get. You can mark my words. Kwabena Duffour will perform better but Kojo Bonsu will not,” he told Captain Smart on Maakye Wednesday, March 1, 2023, on Onua TV/FM.



The NDC, last week, closed nominations for the contest to clinch the party’s 2024 presidential flagbearership ticket.



The primaries will be held on May 13, 2023.



At the close of nominations in late February, former President John Dramani Mahama, Kojo Bosu, Kwabena Duffour, and a businessman based in the United Kingdom, Ernest Kobeah, according to Chairman of the Election Committee Kakra Essamuah, picked forms to contest the presidential primaries.



Ahead of the contest, former President Mahama who was the party’s flagbearer in the 2020 elections has received endorsement from several bigwigs in the NDC including Alhaji Sinare.



Supporters of the former president say he is the presumptive flagbearer of the party based on his popularity and had been making a case for him to contest the race unopposed.



Watch the new episode of The Lowdown below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV here:







GA/SARA