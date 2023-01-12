NDC primaries: How can a broke party peg filing fee at GH¢500,000? - Atubiga fumes

General News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

The founder of the National Liberation Congress, Stephen Atubiga, has lambasted the national executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for pegging their filing fee at Five Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢500,000).



He questioned how an opposition party without financial support could set a filing fee at such a high amount. According to him, the filing fee is indicative of how corrupt the party is.



He continued by warning that if precautions are not taken, the party would nurture and produce crooked people who will steal from the public purse.



“Look at the greed now, Because of greed look at the filing fee that they are demanding people to come and pay to run for the presidency, Eii, while the party is also poor. They have spoilt the party, and the party no longer resemble a socialist party, now the party is full of corruption and misappropriation of funds… how do you train the youth this way?



“No wonder they have been there for the NPP government to engage in all the flagship programs… If you’re in opposition and you’re charging a filing fee of GH¢ 500,000, then what will happen when you’re in government? Then 1 billion,” he lamented.



Per earlier reports, party members who are interested in running for the presidential slot of the party must pay a filing fee of GH¢500,000 and a nomination fee of GH¢30,000.



Speaking in an interview on Nsempii TV, the former NDC member stated that John Jerry Rawlings, the party's founder, carried the glory of the party away when he passed because the NDC members had not treated him well while he was living.



“The party no longer have any glory since our father Rawlings took it all away. And until the people that he groomed take over the party, the party can’t be a socialist party,” he added.









