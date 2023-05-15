NDC primaries: Ashanti regional chairman commends delegates

Politics of Monday, 15 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



The Ashanti regional chairman for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Augustus Nana Kwasi Andrews has commended delegates, aspirants, executives and the election committee within the region for their hard work and dedication during the just-ended congress.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the chairman described the success of the just-ended congress as an overwhelming victory for the party. He said the victory was meant for both winning and losing aspirants.



"I am most grateful to everyone including all executives, elections committee, delegates and all aspirants for their comportment and dedication that led to successful congress. Every aspirant also emerged victorious whether he won or lost, and I must commend all of them.



"This victory means a lot and I see it as a good signal for the party in the 2024 general election," he said.



He however urged all members within the region to get united and work hard to secure victory in 2024 which is the ultimate dream. According to him, it was onus on the party to work hard to maintain, and add more to the already existing four parliamentary seats within the region.



He also called on the members to work hard to appreciate number of votes in the region to ensure massive victory for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in the upcoming 2024 general election.



"The successful primaries is an indication of victory for John Mahama and the NDC in the 2024 general election, but, that shouldn't make us relax. Our hard work, unity, commitment and massive votes for the party in the region will surely seal this victory," he concluded.