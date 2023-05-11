NDC polls: There must be fairness to give us credible candidates – Kojo Bonsu

Politics of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The presidential hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Kojo Bonsu insists the party’s voters album which will be used on Saturday 13th May 2023 for the election of parliamentary candidates and flagbearers to lead the party into election 2024 contains some avoidable errors.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Abusua FM, the former KMA Chief executive said he has serious concerns with the Voter Album, which must be corrected before the election.



He said, three days into this all-important election the party is still talking about the credibility of the electoral voter album and accreditation among others.



“So for me, I’m in full support of the call for all problems in the album to be corrected; however, I disagree with the court decision he has taken because the issues could have been resolved internally. But you see if you don’t get the needed attention you will be pushed to go to the court’’.



Kojo Bonsu expressed confidence that the party’s election will come off as planned on Saturday. “This is a family battle which needs to be resolved. I’m aware of meetings going on between Dr. Duffuor's camp and other top officials of the party to get the issue resolved in the interest of the party’’.



He added “People may not see the essence of what Dr. Duffuor is doing today but it will help the party tomorrow. Because I believe these problems we are talking about will never re-occur after this elections."



Kojo Bonsu therefore, called on the national executives and national elections committee to ensure the election is conducted decently to give any candidate elected to lead the party into election 2024 wide acceptance and credibility.