NDC polls: Duffour’s team not organised – Deputy General Secretary

Politics of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The deputy general secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande has said Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s campaign team is not organised.



His comment comes after the Duffuor campaign team called for a postponement of the May 13th Presidential and Parliamentary primaries over what they described as discrepancies in the voter register.



In a letter to the General Secretary of the NDC, Dr Duffuor’s campaign team complained that the register is incomplete and inaccurate to be used for the elections.



Reacting to the complaints from Dr Duffuor’s camp on the State of the Nation on Class 91.3FM on Tuesday, 9 May 2023, Mr Gbande debunked any assertion of unfair play on the part of the Functional Executive Committee of the party.



“We have been fair to them, there are credible processes, transparent processes, national executives themselves have been [fair and working hard] leading to the processes where we have gotten now. If they [Duffuor’s campaign team] have any challenges leadership should be ready to address those things but they should not begin to think foul to the sensibilities of the executive committee of the party when that is not what is on the ground,” Mr Gbande stated.



In his view, “they themselves [Duffuor’s team] are not organised, if one asks for information, another group comes to ask for the same information, which means they are not sharing information amongst themselves so they should put themselves together well before accusing people who are innocent.”