NDC polls: Amamat Dauda targets Awutu Senya East Women’s Organizer position

General News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: Zambaga Rufai Saminu

Amamat Dauda, an experienced female politician in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has acknowledged the vital contribution of women to an enhanced democracy in Ghana.



According to the "Iron lady", the promotion of women in political life, obviously requires attention to facilitate links and dialogue between the women inside and outside of the country's political structure.



Speaking in an interview, the law student said in order to build accountability along Ghana's democratic journey, especially during this period of gender challenges requires will definitely require serious commitment.



"It has been observed that the presence of significant number of

women in politics can help improve the quality of our democracy " she underscored.



Since 1992, Ghanaian women have shown consistent enthusiasm

to contribute to the democratic process in different ways and at different

levels.



Although the challenge is enormous, there is consistent progress

being made.



Amamat Dauda, who is one of such determined Ghanaian young female politicians has declared her intention to contest as Women’s Organiser for opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya East Constituency during the Constituency Elections of the party next month.



The energetic lady, born in 1983, is a Ghanaian by birth and the last born of Hajia Abugri Dauda and the late Mr. Dauda; all from Bawku in the Upper East Region of Ghana.



Amamat Dauda is an Early Childhood Educator and a Politician. She was part of the Communications Bureau of the NDC in the Awutu Senya East Constituency as well as a branch Women Organiser of the party within the CP Ward during the previous elections.



Again, she is the Zongo Caucus Coordinator of TEIN at King's University, where she is pursuing her LLB (Law).



Further, she has an enviable record of working with the World Bank on their EMIS project at the Ministry of Education.



Besides, she is the Co-founder of Life Support Systems (LSS), an NGO which seeks to support social activities.



She also performed the role of a teaching assistant, while pursuing her undergraduate programme in Early Childhood Education at the University of Education, Winneba.