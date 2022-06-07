NDC poised to resolve the perennial flooding in Accra – Amaliba

Politics of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Haruna Amaliba, a communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has assured Ghanaians that the encumbering perennial flood situations in the country will be resolved when the NDC is voted into power.



According to the NDC spokesperson, the party led by former President John Mahama who aims for a second stint in the presidential seat would relish a legacy in the country’s history.



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’S “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talk show, Haruna Amaliba indicated that one of the topmost priorities of the NDC government would be to address sanitation concerns.



He said, “NDC when we come back under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama, the sanitation situation in the capital city of Ghana and all the major cities across the country will be addressed. Particularly Mahama’s priorities, given the whispers some of us have heard will be to resolve the flood issues. The perennial flooding problems will be a major policy and a priority for Mahama when he comes back.



We will resolve the perennial flooding problem in the city of Accra once and for all so that generations will hold him accountable for the good works and legacies he has left for this country. I want to assure Ghanaians that better days are coming. We need to vote Mahama back into power and with the support of Ghanaians it will happen.”



His reactions come on the back of the flooding situations in the capital due to heavy rainfall. Most of the busy roads have been impassable during and after downpours for the past couple of months while some others have had their homes ruined by the flood.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has predicted that three more heavy rains will hit the southern part of the country before the end of June.