NDC planning to kill journalist I threatened and blame it on me – Kennedy Agyapong alleges

General News of Sunday, 5 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has alleged on radio that the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, plans to kill a journalist.



The journalist in question is Kumasi-based Luv Fm’s Erastus Asare Donkor, who he (Agyapong) had threatened recently over Erastus’ coverage of violent disturbances in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



According to him, the NDC’s plan was to kill the journalist and turn around to blame it on him because of his recent threats.



“They have penetrated the youth, they can’t get them. (They targeted the youth) because I have popular youth support and whoever I support in the NPP thrives, they want to destroy me. So they are going to find a way to kill that Joy FM journalist I threatened.



“Yesterday they went to a meeting saying they will beat and kill the guy and hang the blame on me. So if you are at Joy FM and support the NDC, you see how stupid you are, because they will sacrifice you easily,” he added whiles making submissions on Oman FM last Friday, September 3.



He is certain, however, that his detractors will be deceiving themselves if they think there won’t be evidence of their actions. “If you kill the guy, you think there will be no evidence so that you will come and blame it on me,” he stressed.







He alleged further that pro-NDC commentator Kevin Taylor had sent some goons to be threatening him with foreign telephone numbers. He promised to report them to National Security and have them arrested.



The NDC, meanwhile, issued a strongly worded statement on September 4 dismissing Agyapong’s claims. They pointed to how a similar threat on journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale ended up in a deadly incident stressing that the lawmaker does not seem to learn his lessons.



“Clearly, the NPP’s Frankenstein’s Monster is on the prowl again looking for blood. We therefore urge all well-meaning Ghanaians to be watchful in order to stem his blood-thirsty antics from manifesting again.



“We on our part as a responsible Political Party will formally report this matter to the Police and our Diplomatic partners and foreign missions. Ghanaians have had enough of the buffoonery and irresponsible comments and actions of Mr. Kennedy Agyapong,” the statement signed by deputy National Communications Officer, Godwin Ako Gunn read in part.