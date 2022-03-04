NDC petitioned to suspend constituency executive over alleged misconduct

Politics of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: GNA

Some branch executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ketu South Municipality have petitioned the party to remove its Deputy Constituency Organiser from his current position.



The petition also demanded the indefinite suspension of Mr Joseph Kwame Gidiglo from the NDC over the allegation of sexual misconduct against him.



The petition, jointly signed by a branch chairman Mr John Abotsi and three other branch executives and addressed to the Constituency Chairman and copied to the offices of Constituency Disciplinary Committee, Regional and National Chairmen of the party and the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, said the demand for the removal of the officer was in the interest of the party.



It alleged that Mr Gidiglo lured and kidnapped a female member of the party, who is a married woman and sexually assaulted her when she tried presenting her late father’s burial invitation to the party and that the matter was in the public domain.



“That, complaints and reports about Comrade Joseph Kwame Gidiglo is in public domain indicate that he uses his position to lure women for sexual intercourse which is a criminal offence contrary to the laws of Ghana as in the instant petition and is attracting a bad reputation for the party.”



“We are demanding from the leaderships of the party to apply article 48 (1) on the basis of article 48 (a and e) to sack Comrade Joseph Kwame Gidiglo from his current position and also give him indefinite suspension until the disciplinary proceedings are concluded by the party disciplinary committee,” the petition added.



Mr Gidiglo, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, denied the allegations, saying they were politically motivated.