NDC outdoors digital payment platform, releases timetable for internal elections

Politics of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has released its internal elections timetable to elect new leaders for the next years.



The event was also used to outdoor the party’s digital payment platform to collect monthly dues, among other payments.



The www.ghanandc.com and the shortcode *920*25# give members various options from the comfort of their homes.



Addressing the media on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the party’s Headquarters in Accra to announce the outcome of the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) meeting held on Tuesday, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia made it clear that only those who have paid their dues in full qualify to contest any position in the party. The FEC meeting also approved the new payment platform.



The NDC General Secretary also used the occasion to dispel rumors of the party delaying its internal elections. According to him, the opposition NDC has a constitution that spelled out the road map of any elections of party elections.



Digital Payment Platform



According to the Deputy General Secretary, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, a QR code will be posted at all NDC offices and other vantage points to give easy access to members to scan and pay anywhere across the country.



He further added that all transactions across the digital platforms are only accessible when members input their digital membership card numbers and phone contacts in filling in the blanks.



At the launch of a road map for internal elections, the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said the innovation is to eliminate disagreements that come with filing nominations and this will also help the party keep track of paid-up members.



However, the party maintained its monthly dues at GHc2 and GHc10 as filing fees for aspiring branch executives.