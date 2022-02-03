NDC opposed to Akufo-Addo's good policies- Ken Agyapong rallies support for E-levy

Politics of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress of being against good policies of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



Speaking during a radio interview earlier this week, the media mogul and businessman also challenged the NDC to show their credentials as a socialist leaning party.



Agyapong during the interview on Oman FM added his voice to calls for Ghanaians to accept the Electronic Transactions (E-levy) Bill to enable government continue to undertake critical programmes.



"My mothers and siblings who are talking about the E-levy. NDC does not want Akufo-Addo’s good policies to be sustained but as Mahama said in Kumasi that Ghanaians are forgetful, look at the backlog of nursing and teacher trainees.



"My people, the question is where are we going to get the funds for the lives of your children to change? Mahama spoke about Free SHS but he allocated 38 cedis per child."



He continued: "NDC doesn’t have sense of governing so they employ rough tactics because they went to IMF and it threw us into hardships… socialist NDC who claim to work for the poor, lets vet which of them have social intervention policies that transform lives.



"They claim to be for the poor masses but when they come, they amass wealth," he charged.



Background



On November 17, 2021, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the introduction of 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions during the 2022 budget presentation before parliament.



According to him, this new directive forms part of strategies to widen the country’s tax net and raise funds to avert a return to the IMF amid an economic crunch brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.



He added that the 1.75% tax is support government's employment initiative and protect the vulnerable in the country.



The E-levy since its announcement by the Finance Minister in November 2021 has received public backlash by some Ghanaians especially Members of Parliament from the Minority Caucus.



At a recent press conference, the Minister announced a number of modifications to the Bill and said government continued to engage stakeholders on the bill ahead of resubmission before MPs.