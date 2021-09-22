NDC only lamenting, not ready to govern – Odike

Politics of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Founder of the United Progressive Party(UPP) Akwasi Addai Odike has slammed the National Democratic Congress(NDC) over its abysmal performance as the largest opposition party, saying it has not demonstrated readiness to govern Ghana.



According to him, the NDC has woefully failed in giving constructive criticism in the running of the country and has rather resorted to giving lamentations.



“They are not living to the expectation of the Ghanaian people by way of giving alternatives to what is being done by the Akufo-Addo government. The party is yet to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections, but leaders are not giving any inspiration with their pronouncements. They have not shown that they are ready to solve the problems of Ghanaians. All that they are doing is lamentations and casting insinuations at the government. But we want a vibrant opposition that will put the government on its toes and give constructive criticism and also show the way to go,” Akwasi Addai Odike told host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5 FM.



He noted that though the NDC is a good party, this time around it lacks leadership.



The NDC has said it is poised to wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) come 2024 general elections to rescue Ghana from the path of economic destruction.



The NPP on the other hand has vowed to break the 8-year election cycle by winning the next election and continuing with the governance of the country.