NDC offers Our Day boy party card - Party's youth wing joins the furore

General News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following the outpour of love to the young 9-year-old Oswald, who wrote a moving letter to his mother towards his "Our Day" in school today, Friday, July 30, 2021, the National Democratic Congress has also made an interesting offer to the boy.



George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organiser of the party, has offered to give the young boy a party card to join them.



He explained that the party believes the boy is a bright child and should be groomed to be a better economist than Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“Oswald is such a bright boy. No doubt he will be a great addition to the social democracy tradition. His party card is ready, @NDCYouthWing is willing to pay his dues till he turns 18. With focus and time, he will not disappoint in managing our currency and be a better economist than @MBawumia,” he wrote.







So far, the young boy has attracted juicy offers from big names in manufacturing and the private sector after the letter he wrote went viral.



