NDC now ‘lazy in opposition’, only good at holding ‘Kempinski press conferences’ – Samoa Addo

General News of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo has described the state of the party as a “lazy opposition”, claiming, it has failed to rally Ghanaians to pile pressure on the ruling government to deal with pressing issues.



He was reacting to recent actions launched by pressure groups in the country to protest worsening living standards, which have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine war.



Samoa Addo who spoke on Asaase Radio’s weekend news analysis show, ‘The Forum’, also took on the current leadership stressing that such initiatives should have been led by the NDC.



“NDC is not responsible but rather a lazy opposition party. The party leadership must sit up and deal with this particular government in the manner it is supposed to be dealt with which is a massive demonstration…Now everybody is trying hard to survive because of the economic hardship and I keep asking my colleagues in the NDC that if we were in power and the economy was like it, what would they have done? The [NPP] would have been on the streets every day,” he told the host Kwaku Agyemang-Budu.



He further stressed that there is more to be done being in opposition than releasing statements and holding press conferences every time the government has goofed.



“This is why I keep calling the NDC a lazy opposition because we can’t be doing Kempinski press conferences. I am saying it as it is and I want anybody who disagrees with me to take me on… If the demonstrations have been massive, the ruling party will spend time to address these pressing issues rather than to spend time to hold regional elections,” he posited.