NDC not an alternative - Mireku Duker on Mahama's 'Deceitful' promise to repeal E-Levy

General News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

George Mireku-Duker, the deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress of applying deception in the matter of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



The NDC through former president John Dramani Mahama have promised to repeal the E-Levy Act when elected into office in 2025.



Mahama made the promise during a recent public lecture and has since received backlash from a number of governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, members.



The Deputy Minister in addressing Mahama's position on Accra-based Peace FM stressed that the NDC was not an alternative and could not be trusted.



Watch his interview below:



