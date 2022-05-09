You are here: HomeNews2022 05 09Article 1533065

General News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Disclaimer

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC not an alternative - Mireku Duker on Mahama's 'Deceitful' promise to repeal E-Levy

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

George Mireku Duker, deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister play videoGeorge Mireku Duker, deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister

George Mireku-Duker, the deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress of applying deception in the matter of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).

The NDC through former president John Dramani Mahama have promised to repeal the E-Levy Act when elected into office in 2025.

Mahama made the promise during a recent public lecture and has since received backlash from a number of governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, members.

The Deputy Minister in addressing Mahama's position on Accra-based Peace FM stressed that the NDC was not an alternative and could not be trusted.

Watch his interview below:

Join our Newsletter