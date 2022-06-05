NDC needs the experience of Kempes Ofosuware - Moshake

Politics of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

Firebrand Executive of the Tema East Constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has highlighted the loud absence of one of the party’s experienced members from the frontlines of the party as the NDC readies for the 2024 elections.



In a write-up, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake points out that the battle to wrest power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would be nourished greatly if former Metropolitan Chief Executive for Tema, Mr. Kempes Ofosuware joins in the frontlines.



“Kempes Ofosuware is the man who began chipping away the stronghold of the NPP on Tema East when he stood for elections on the ticket of the NDC in the constituency.



“In the three successive times that he contested, every subsequent contest saw him close the gap in vote difference. In fact, in 2012, Kempes actually won the seat upon the first count of ballots but controversially lost by just three votes after a recount.”



Consequently, according to Moshake, “if today, the NDC is the one commanding the Tema East parliamentary seat, it is because of the heavy lifting that Kempes Ofosuware did for the party in Tema East.”



The firebrand NDC executive therefore wants Mr. Ofosuware to be enticed by the party to contest for either a regional or national executive position.



“We need his experience, the same experience that made the NPP’s stronghold on Tema East slip, going into the 2024 nelections.”



Tracing the track record of Kempes with the NDC, Moshake points out that he, together with himself and others, joined the NDC in 1999 under the instrumentality of former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Nii Armah Ashitey.



“When he received his party membership, Kempes hit the ground running, joining myself and a late colleague of ours, Jake Addo, to form the Friends Of professor Atta Mills (FOPAM).”



Moshake points out that the NDC was in opposition and the NPP was in power, “but Kempes, like Moses who was not interested in enjoying the largesse of Pharaoh’s palace, left the NPP and joined the NDC in 1999 to fight for the NDC to come to power.”



He adds that when Prof. Mills became President and Kempes was made MCE for Tema, “he used his time to endear the NDC to the people of Tema East by providing serious development which led to him being nicknamed “Mr. Asphalt.”



“All of these were the foundational bricks that Kempes was laying for the victory that eventually came for us in Tema East in 2020,” Moshake added.



He called on the party’s leaders to make clarion call on Kempes to contest for any of the regional or national executives positions in the party.



“For me, Kempes has outgrown any constituency executive position and in life, we do not pedal backwards but plod forward, and so Kempes should be given a place in the frontlines of the party.”