NDC needs radicalism, aggressiveness to return to power – Dep. General Secretary aspirant

Politics of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A security analyst and a National Democratic Congress deputy General Secretary aspirant Mustapha Gbande has called on the party to define its clear lines of engagement with the governing New Patriotic Party by going all out ahead of the 2024 elections.



According to him, gentility alone will not bring NDC back to power stressing that there is the need to employ some level of radicalism and aggression to stand firm against any strong force from their opponents.



“We are living in times where the NPP is not seeing us as brothers but as enemies and we need to confront them head on. We need some level of radicalism and aggression to bring back the party into power, if you vote for gentle people we will get gentle results but gentility alone can’t win elections”.

The vociferous, Strategic and Radical Operative of the party strongly believed that, strategic security system must be established to get the NDC well positioned ahead of election 2024.



Interacting with delegates in Wa, regional capital of the Upper West Region on Sunday, October 6, 2022, Mr. Gbande appealed to members of the umbrella family to give him their mandate to effect the needed strategic changes and improve upon the security needs of the party at all levels that will ensure the party gets victory come 2024.



He underscored the need for the NDC to pay much attention to the security needs of the party stressing that, no room must be given to the NPP to take advantage of the NDC.



The Tactical Operative of the NDC also hinted of training the party internal men and women to become fearless and firm and can withstand any amount of intimidation that is likely to come from their opponents.



The delegates on their part charged the aspirant to walk his talk when given the nod. “I am highly touched by your message and I believe that you are the right person the party has been yearning for. Your presence has reignited the vigor in us and I am assuring you of my vote come December” Andaban Danis a delegate of the Daffiama Bussie Issa constituency.



“Your presence has given us the assurance that the NDC still have the men to guide the strong room, it was very painful to us here after we have guided and ensure the right thing was done here only to hear that some two individuals at the strong room made our toil fruitless. We are strongly behind you and we will support you to achieve your aim and do the needful for the NDC to come back to power come 2024” Suff stated.