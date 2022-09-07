NDC must stop Mahama from 'campaigning for NPP' - Moshake

General News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

An executive member of the Tema East branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has called on the party to take every necessary measure available to ensure that former President John Mahama is not given another opportunity to sabotage the party.



In his latest write-up on happenings in the party, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, reminded the party of Mr. Mahama’s instrumentality in pushing the party into opposition from the government by “using his time in power to campaign for our opponents, the NPP.”



“There is absolutely no room whatsoever for forgetfulness – he who pushed us into opposition is not an asset to the party but a liability and therefore should be appropriately treated as such,” Moshake wrote.



He adds, “we owe it to ourselves to ensure we do not allow this liability anywhere close to anything strategic as far as our political fortunes are concerned.”



What Moshake implied in other words is that Mr. John Mahama should not be allowed anywhere close to the presidential ticket of the party for the next elections which is to be in 2024.

Moshake, a known no-nonsense critic of Mr. Mahama for what he says is his neglectful and irresponsible leadership which pushed the NDC into opposition, reiterated Mahama’s “unforgivable sins” when he was President.



“He was the cause of our troubled past with our Founder, late former President Jerry John Rawlings, which really worked against us and put ammunition in the hands of our opponents. And he did this by becoming friends with Kufuor from whom he took advice.”



According to the firebrand NDC man, the problematic decisions that Mahama took to make the NDC unpopular were directly from the listening to former President Kufuor.

“It was Kufuor who advised Mahama to stop paying nurses and teacher trainees; Mahama demoted Dr. Tony Aidoo from being head of Policy monitoring and evaluation into an ambassador because Kufuor advised him to silence Tony Aidoo who was very critical of Kufuor.”



Furthermore, “Mahama sidelined NDC members and appointed strangers like Nayong Billy Joe of the PNC and Dr. Raymond Atuguba of the CPP who did not contribute anything to our fight from opposition when our sweat brought us to power.”



Moshake added that Mahama “also destroyed pro NDC media by neglecting them on the orders of Kufuor.”



“Then he crowned all of these with a grand crowning of himself as the dead goat president,” Moshake lamented.



He points out that by Mahama’s behaviour, all that he did with his time in power as President was that he campaigned for the NPP against the NDC.