NDC must probe Mahama over anti-party behaviour - Stephen Ashitey

General News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Tema East Constituency Executive Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who has been on the case of former President John Mahama is asking the party to summon Mr. Mahama before its disciplinary committee for questioning over what he called the former President’s anti-party behaviour.



In an interview following Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei’s call for the NDC to ensure the former president is not re-elected as the party’s flagbearer, the man who is popularly called Moshake, explained that Mr. Mahama has made the party unpopular.



“Like I have already said, the NDC is in opposition today because of Mr. John Mahama and that is no secret. In fact, I will strongly urge the party to invite him for questioning over his costly anti-party behaviour,” he said.



Explaining what he means by anti-party behaviour, Moshake reiterated that Mr. Mahama was under the control of the NPP’s former President Kufuor the whole time that he was president.



“In fact, Kufuor was the one who advised John Mahama to be at loggerheads with our late Founder, former President Rawlings. Kufuor was also the one who advised Mahama to antagonize party stalwarts like Dr. Tony Aidoo because Tony Aidoo had been very critical of the Kufuor government,” Moshake said.



According to him, “under article 46 clause 8(b) of the NDC Constitution, Anti-party behaviour is any behaviour that puts the party in disrepute and sabotages our efforts. And I quote, “Anti-party conduct or activities likely to embarrass the party or bring the party into hatred, ridicule or contempt”.



Article 46 clause 8(a) says; a party member may be subjected or may be made subject to party discipline for breach of any of the provisions of the NDC constitution”.



“If you ask me, an NDC president, ruling by the advice of an NPP former President is the height of anti-party behaviour and I am surprised that even though I have been calling for sanctions against him, our party’s leadership has not summoned him for questioning.”



In the past, Moshake has said that unpopular decisions such as the refusal to pay the training allowances of Nursing and Teacher Trainees and the former President’s snub of Ghanaians with his statement that he had grown a tough skin to criticisms like a dead goat, resulted from listening to former President Kufuor.



“Look, our party became so unpopular because of Mr. Mahama. The fact that in 2016, we lost by almost one million votes was startling. Thankfully, the party did a post mortem on our loss and we all know what was found – that among other things, the Mahama government’s decision to run a campaign that sidelined that of the party itself rather sabotaged our campaign.



“And then there were the issues of the campaign team dashing cars to the many ladies who did next to nothing for the party while our newspapers, such as The Herald, Democrat, Republic, The Informer and The Enquirer and even Radio Gold were denied even adverts. If this is not anti-party behaviour, then what is it?”



According to Stephen Ashitey Adjei, “it was wrong for the party to have overlooked all of these issues that were uncovered in the post mortem without making John Mahama answer for them. Then what was the purpose?”



Moshake also accused the former President of following former President Kufuor’s advice to appoint non-NDC people, including the PNC’s Nayong Billy-Joe and the NPP’s Alhassan Azong as Ministers in the past NDC administration while people who had sacrificed for the party were left out.



He called on the party to “as a matter of due process, summon Mr. John Mahama before the National Disciplinary Committee of the party to answer for what his anti-party behaviour has done to the fortunes of the NDC.”



“I have enticed the attention of the NDC headquarters to Article 46 clause 8(a) and (b) of the party’s constitution in a petition with evidence and facts, it is my wish that Mr. John Mahama is suspended from the party and disqualified from contesting the next presidential primary in order to take the NDC from former president Kufuor’s hands”. Moshake said.