NDC money was used to train NPP persons as polling agents – Former NDC Ashanti Regional Chairman aspirant

Politics of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former regional chairman aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Enoch Amoako-Nsiah, has stated that the party’s election monitoring team for the 2020 election in the Ashanti Region was infiltrated by members of the New Patriotic Party.



According to him, about 40% of the people who were recruited by the party as polling agents in the Ashanti Region were members of the NPP.



“We used NDC money to train NPP agents to man our polls. Some of our agents were saying 4 more for Nana at the polling station,” Onuaonline.com quoted him.



Mr Amoako-Nsiah, who is also a former Regional Security Coordinator for the Ashanti Region, said the discovery was part of findings made by a committee instituted to investigate the party’s defeat in the 2020 presidential elections.



Mr Amoako-Nsiah, speaking on Onua TV's Maakye program on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, blamed the development on national leadership failure.



According to him, interference by the National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, in the appointment of a director of elections and his subsequent failure to crack the whip contributed to the defeat.



“Our Director of Elections made us recruit 4,000 more people. It is in this report that I realised the money supposed to be used to train the agents were squandered by some people,” he added.



Meanwhile, the NDC is set to hold its national executive’s election on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



GA/BOG