NDC mocked for attempting to claim credit for ongoing construction of new Tamale Airport

General News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

A number of social media users across popular platforms, Facebook and Twitter have ridiculed attempts by some NDC communicators and appointees to link former President Mahama to the ongoing construction of a new international airport in Tamale.



The new ultramodern international airport, a project by the Akufo-Addo government which started in 2018, following the securing of funding the same year by the Akufo-Addo government, has two new state-of-the-art terminals, including a special multi-purpose terminal for Hajj operations, as well as other auxiliary facilities.



Following an inspection of the ongoing project by Vice President Bawumia on Monday, pictures of the beautiful new airport hit social media, earning the Akufo-Addo government praises by Ghanaians.



However, some NDC communicators and appointees attempted to steal the Akufo-Addo government's glory, by trying desperately to link the erstwhile Mahama government to the project, which ironically, started in 2018 - two clear years after the Mahama government was booted out of office.



The NDC propagandists claimed the runway extension of the old Tamale Airport by the Mahama regime was the basis for the ultra-modern new airport by the Akufo-Addo regime.



However, a Parliamentary Hansard of July 2018, badly exposes the NDC's claim as the Hansard clearly states how the Akufo-Addo government secured funding for its elaborate plan to build a new airport for Tamale as a strategic hub in the northern part of the country, linking Ghana's West African neighbouring markets.



Interestingly, a number of NDC communicators and footsoldiers, who were, in characteristic fashion, tagging the new Tamale International Airport as "Mahama project" have retreated after documents emerged that Mahama was not even in power when the project started.



A number of social media users have also not spared the NDC for its failed move to claim a project they know nothing about.



One user, in a sarcastic manner, said the NDC is capable of claiming that former President Mahama was even around when Noah built the ark.



