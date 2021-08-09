NDC misleading Assin North MP - Mac Manu

General News of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

James Gyakye Quayson, the opposition National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament in Assin North is being misled by his party amid a court order that the 2020 polls that earned him a seat in the legislature be rerun.



This is the view of ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, leading member, Peter Mac Manu; when he appeared on Joy News’ The Probe programme which aired on August 8, 2021.



According to Mac Manu, Gyakye Quayson is in a situation that a former NPP lawmaker found himself and that he should learn lessons from the Adamu Dramani Sakande episode.



“The gentleman is being misled by his party, he should be very careful. The history is there of similar incidents for him to understand. Our (NPP’s) own Adamu Sakande went trhough the same route, he was jailed and when he was released he died.



“He is being misled by his party because a court of competent jurisdiction has given an order that you must vacate your seat in Parliament, that the Electoral Commission must conduct fresh elections.



Mac Manu said when the legal vacation is over, the case will eventually be heard. He particularly cited the fact that even members of the NDC at the constituency level had raised red flags when the then aspirant filed his papers.



“If they have gone for a stay of execution, fine, but how long will it take? But I am saying that his party is misleading him because I can tell you that when he came to contest the election, some NDC members boycotted because they knew that he had Canadian citizenship



“Eventually he will regret because the law is supreme and we live under the rule of law in this country,” he stressed.



The Cape Coast High Court on Wednesday July, 28, 2021 passed a verdict on the election petition against the Assin North MP.



The court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye upheld the argument of a petitioner who contended that James Quayson was not qualified to contest the 2020 elections.



The basis for the ruling was that at the point of filing to contest the elections, the court claims James Quayson had not successfully renounce his Canadian citizenship.



