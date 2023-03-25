NDC members go ‘bonkers’ over betrayal by MPs in ministerial approval vote

General News of Saturday, 25 March 2023

Supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress are angry and are expressing same on various social media platforms following the approval of six ministerial nominees by parliament on Friday, March 24, 2023.



Despite the equal numbers on both the minority and majority sides (136 apiece) on the day, all six ministerial nominees got more than the minimum 137 votes when a secret balloting was conducted. It emerged that NDC MPs had actually voted for all the nominees.



Mortified and angered by the decision by some members of the caucus to break rank in voting against the directive of the party’s leadership, the NDC members are expressing their thoughts via social media.



Having been directed by their party to reject the nominees on the basis of the size of the government in the face of the country’s current economic crisis, the minority members remained clear about their objection against the approval of the nominees during the debate by the house on the matter.



However, the secret balloting proved otherwise.



For some members of the NDC, the result of the vote is a clear act of betrayal while others believe it is an embarrassing spectacle which casts a dent on the entire caucus.



So some NDC MPS actually voted for more ministers to be passed when they know so well that Ghanaians are against it? Just when many taught the NPP has caused enough mess and were considering the NDC again, this is how they want us to see them? — Mens D MC ???????? (@Mc_Mens1) March 25, 2023

Dear NDC MPs so if your polling agents and party executives also accept to be bribed would U have been where you are now?some of us work for the party day and night,branch meetings upon branch meetings etc without pay we are doing this just to retain u ppl.And u don't appreciate — Mahama 2024 (@CitizenTechiman) March 25, 2023

The votes seem to show simple facts: Many NDC MPs have major grievances & or don’t want to be stooges. Others went with their hearts and or heads. Relationships & other matters also played a big part.



rD.s — Richard Dela Sky (rD.s) (@RichardDelaSky) March 24, 2023

Fiifi Kwetey & Mosquito in a meeting with NDC MPs: Don’t vote for the NPP ministerial nominees. Let’s show the NPP we make wild for power!



Ato Forson leading NDC MPs matching to go and vote/endorse all nominees: ???????? pic.twitter.com/bPeT0T4AQS — ابو سِدْرَة (@ahmustie) March 24, 2023

NDC MPs and Members ranaw…. MPs voted for progress. Kudos @FAnnohDompreh pic.twitter.com/38rXcioQAK — Dennis Edward Aboagye (@DennisMiracles) March 25, 2023

Kasa y3 mframa @Cassielforson X NDC MPs



Before Elections V After Elections pic.twitter.com/HsA3rb0gA7 — Castin Billz (@CastinBillz) March 25, 2023

The leadership made sure every Mp who is supposed to be in the chamber is available. The leadership made every big man in the party spoke to the team. And now, it’s on the MPs to obey/respect the NDC party. Kudos to the minority leadership. pic.twitter.com/kTkWJZEh9D — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) March 24, 2023

