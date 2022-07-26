NDC members are trained in communist propaganda tactics – Stephen Amoah

Politics of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister presents mid-year budget



Opposition slams government for mismanaging the economy



Stephen Amoah accuses NDC of using propaganda to undermine government



The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso Constituency, Dr Stephen Amoah, has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress of employing communist propaganda tactics to undermine the ruling New Patriotic Party government.



According to him, the opposition, bereft of governance ideas, has rather mastered the art of propaganda to scuttle the efforts of the government.



“That is why our brothers from the NDC cannot proffer alternative policies. Every day is a propaganda day for them. You know they were trained in Russia, Bulgaria and Cuba. So they are intelligent and have topped it up with propaganda. Was it not recently that they used to have a propaganda secretary?



“Back in the days, what the communists used to do is what they have adopted. Back then when Russia is aiming to attack you, it will say you have slapped my child while that has not happened and they capitalize on that to attack you. It is the same tactics that the NDC has learned and is using to deceive people,” he stated on Okay FM.



The MP was commenting on the opposition’s reactions to the government’s mid-year budget review presented to parliament by the minister for finance on Monday.



According to the opposition, the government has been rendered without direction after running the country into an economic crisis.



But to Dr Stephen Amoajh, the NDC has chosen to embark on propaganda after ignoring the reality of the effects suffered by Ghana as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.







GA/BOG