NDC may win Assin North seat again – Global Info Analytics

General News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

NDC is likely to retain the Assin-North seat in the upcoming by-elections, Global Info Analytics, a polling agency has announced.



Musah Dankwa, the Executive Director of Global Info Analytics said the recent polls on the mood of Assin-North constituents were conducted in April 2023.



The Head of Polls at the Ghanaian polling agency, speaking to Accra-based Citi News said that the survey revealed that the sentiments of the constituents of Assin-North don’t seem to support the ruling New Patriotic Party.



“If you look at the recent polling that we did at Assin North as recent as April, there were signs of hope for the NDC to retain the seat in the sense that the sentiment of voters in the constituency doesn’t seem to support the ruling party.



“If you look at voters who said the country was headed in the wrong direction, they were about 77 percent. Now, people who said that the standard of living has gotten worse in the last twelve months, were about 66 percent and then when you look at people who said they were not optimistic things will get better in the next twelve months, they were about 80 percent,” Musa Dankwa stated.



The Parliament of Ghana, on May 30 through the house’s clerk, declared the Assin-North seat vacant following an order from the Supreme Court asking the house to expunge the name of former MP of Assin-North, James Gyakye Quayson from its records.



The Electoral Commission has set June 27, 2023, for the election of a parliamentary representative for the Assin-North constituents.



